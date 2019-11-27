Police arrest man accused of killing man in N.C., woman in S.C. in a span of months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend in Lancaster, S.C. and another man in Charlotte within a span of months.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday, 41-year-old Derrick Allen McIlwain has been charged with the murder of man in Charlotte on Nov. 7. He has also been charged with the murder of a woman in South Carolina in May.
The Charlotte murder happened around 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 on Paperbark Circle. Officials say 45-year-old Alvin Fletcher was found dead inside a home with “apparent trauma.” There is no word on how exactly Fletcher was killed, but investigators described the suspect - identified as McIlwain - as an “invited guest” at the home.
On Nov. 11, police said they were charging McIlwain with murder in Fletcher’s death, but that he was still being sought and wasn’t yet in custody.
However, law enforcement in South Carolina were already searching for McIlwain on a murder charge in the May 2019 death of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Kimberly Beth Alger.
Alger was found dead near the back steps of a vacant home in Lancaster County on May 28. McIlwain was initially wanted on a warrant for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature involving Alger days before her body was found.
Deputies in Lancaster County said McIlwain was to be considered “armed and dangerous.”
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, McIlwain was arrested in Rock Hill, South Carolina with the assistance of CMPD, the Rock Hill Police Department, SLED and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been charged with a murder in South Carolina and will transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office upon extradition.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
