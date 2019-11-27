One dead in crash off Kannapolis church parking lot

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in Kannapolis early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened off a church parking lot on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard near McLain Road. Officials say one person was killed in the incident. No others were in the car.
According to witnesses, the car was on fire for a time.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
Details surrounding what may have caused the crash weren’t provided provided.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.