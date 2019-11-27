One charged, one sought in dating app assault and robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man was assaulted and robbed, and it was all set up by a woman he met on a dating app.
Salisbury Police say the man told them that the woman agreed to meet the him “to smoke weed and have sex.”
The two met on Thursday, November 21, at a park in an apartment complex on E. Lafayette Street. The victim said the woman was accompanied by her brother “for her safety.”
As the three walked between two buildings to go to the woman’s residence, another man appeared. That man struck the victim in the head and knocked him to the ground. While he stood over the victim, the woman and her brother robbed the victim of his phone, wallet, Louis Vuitton belt and NASA flight jacket.
On Tuesday police arrested Roeman Dupri Collins, 16, of Salisbury. He was charged with common law robbery. Police have warrants for the woman involved in the incident and are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.