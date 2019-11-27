Mountain Christmas Tree growers prepare for huge crowds for “Green Friday”

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) -As many people prepare to head to the malls and other shopping areas for Black Friday, another crowd is expected in the North Carolina Mountains to pick out a Christmas tree. “We think of it as Green Friday,” said grower Dee Clark.
Friday and Saturday will be the busiest days on the corner tree lots and the choose and cut hillsides. Many people were trying to beat the crowds and get their trees on Wednesday. Mike Minor was up from Charlotte to do just that.
“We’ve done it as a tradition the past 8 or 10 years,” he said. Growers say the quality of trees this year is good due to almost perfect weather conditions this fall. The only issue is a shortage of trees in the 7 to 9 foot range. Blame it on the recession, they said.
Ten years ago, Christmas tree sales were way down so growers did not cut as many trees and clear space to plant new ones. Those new trees then would be today’s 7 to 9 footers. There are some available but prices will be higher as a result of the shortage. Buyers need to be flexible, said Clark. “We have plenty of nice 6 footers and others too that folks will be happy with,” he said.
