Man, woman arrested after gun pointed at Family Dollar employee during robbery

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman were arrested after the man allegedly pointed a gun at an Family Dollar employee while fleeing the scnee of a robbery in Rock Hill.
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers responded to a Family Dollar on Cherry Road around 9 a.m. on Nov. 13 after receiving a call of an armed subject taking merchandise from the store.
Officers arrived on scene and met with the employee said that a white female and black male had been in the store trying to steal items without paying.
The employee followed the pair outside as they were leaving, but the male reportedly pointed a gun at the employee while driving away from the scene.
Rock Hill Police Detectives were able to identify 36-year-old Sha Derrick Davis and 42-year-old Amber Houseman as the suspects in this case.
Houseman was located and arrested Monday when she was served with a warrant for armed robbery.
On Wednesday, Davis was located and arrested on warrants for armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.
