Local nonprofit provides support for area youth food program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the holidays approach, many children around the region could go hungry without school-prepared meals available on the weekends and their days off.
Fortunately, the nonprofit group Apparo has stepped up to ensure that more than 800 local students in grades K-12 will have meals provided to them, free of cost.
The initiative, called the Backpack Weekend Food Program, will give eligible students two and three-day options for meals that include breakfast, lunch and dinner each day.
Having supported those in need for nearly a decade now, the Backpack Weekend Food Program has been able to free up valuable time for employees to reach out to children and meet their needs since the assistance of Apparo.
More information about the program can be found here.
