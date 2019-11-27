Lincoln County officials investigating string of catalytic converter thefts

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts that took place in Denver and in Iron City last week.
Surveillance at the scene of one of the thefts caught an image of a white van carrying two individuals wearing heavy clothing who left the vehicle and cut the converters off of cars parked at multiple locations overnight.
Several converters were stolen from vehicles in the Denver Industrial Park as well as the Lakeside Church of God and the Pearl Baptist Church during this spree.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.
