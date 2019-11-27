Lincoln County caregiver accused of stealing from elderly client

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been taken in custody and charged with the theft of money from an elderly individual, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Kaponya, the victim, reported to police deputies on October 15 that he had received a letter from his bank informing him that his credit cards may have been used fraudulently.
Kaponya explained that he had caregivers come to his house in the time leading up to this report who would take care of him and take him on shopping trips.
One person involved with the caregivers named Clinton Duwayne Rucker, Jr., 41, was investigated for his potential involvement in the theft and during that investigation deputies determined that he had charged the victim’s cards for over $1,400 between August and October.
Rucker has subsequently been charged with eight counts of felony resisting arrest, one count of resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and a parole violation.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.