Homeless woman thankful for her health, after getting free access to care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeless woman in Charlotte is thankful for access to free healthcare this Thanksgiving.
Cynthia Whitfield has been living at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Charlotte for about six months. Women and children who stay in the shelter have access to free healthcare at Shelter Health Services. Shelter Health Services is a clinic located next to the Center of Hope. It operates on grants and community donations.
Dr. Paul Tsahakis is an orthopedic surgeon and started providing services to patients at the clinic about two years ago.
“We asked around, do the people who live in the shelter have orthopedic concerns? And just about everybody did,” Dr. Tsahakis said.
Whitfield suffers from arthritis in her knee after an injury several years ago.
“My knees hurt all the time, the middle part of my back hurt all the time,” Whitfield explained. “I was supposed to have gotten a job at Amazon.”
The pain kept her from becoming employed.
“Because the left knee was so arthritic, it changed the way she walked and so the preexisting problems she had in her feet and back was made much worse,” Dr. Tsahakis explained.
Dr. Tsahakis says he couldn’t prescribe Whitfield traditional medications because of another condition she suffers from that affect her kidneys. Shelter Health Services has a partnership with the YMCA on West Boulevard in which patients are taken there so they can walk in the water to heal and strengthen orthopedic problems, but Whitfield couldn’t do that either.
Dr. Tsahakis thought a hydraluric acid injection would work, but one injection costs about a thousand dollars. Dr. Tsahais says Medicaid doesn’t cover it and about two-thirds of the women in the shelter don’t qualify for Medicaid anyway.
“You may say a thousand dollars, that’s a big deal for a clinic like this and it is, but if the patient can then get a job and get a place of residence, then that’s a very small price to pay,” Dr. Tsahakis said.
Whitfield received the injection a week ago. She says she felt immediate relief.
“It made a great difference,” Whitfield said. “I’m able to do jumping jacks now, I can bend over, I can run a little bit. It did a whole lot for me.”
“They basically reconfigure the physiology of someone’s knee so that someone with pretty severe arthritis in their knee can get some relief,” Dr. Tsahakis said in explanation of the injection. “Their knee is almost as good as new.”
Because Whitfield is mobile again, she says she plans to start by getting a part-time job with the Salvation Army as a bell-ringer during the holidays.
“I hope that’ll be very soon,” Whitfield said.
Dr. Tsahakis hopes her ability to work again will bring her a better future.
“A lot of what our program here does is to not just help with immediate pain, it’s to help someone leave homelessness,” Dr. Tsahakis said.
For more information about Shelter Health Services click here: http://www.shelterhealthservices.com/home/shelterhealth-home.php
