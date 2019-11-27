Forever Family: Tyleak

That’s how it felt with Tyleak that day on the farm. As the light and warmth infiltrated our day on the farm, the warmth and light of this little boy came to life right before my eyes. In the morning I tried to engage him because you could see that light in his eyes that he was afraid to let others see. However, what I loved most is that by the end of our time it was as if you could not take your eyes off of him because of the joy and the hope that glimmered from him.