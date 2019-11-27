Crime Stoppers: Police searching for man who robbed north Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the man who robbed a convenience store in north Charlotte at gunpoint.
The incident happened at the Circle K off of Sunset Road in north Charlotte Monday November 18 around 11:30 a.m.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect walk into the store with a handgun and approach the front counter.
“The suspect went in to the business, brandished a firearm and demanded cash from the employee of the business. At the time there were no customers inside the store, but there were two employees,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said the employee seen in the store’s surveillance footage does exactly what she’s told to do. She can be seen moving to another cash register to get money for the armed suspect.
Surveillance video shows the man leaving the store after getting cash from the clerk.
“This could have been an incident where several people could have been hurt with the slip of the finger on that pistol that that suspect was carrying,” said Johnson.
The detective said police tend to see more robberies during the holiday season.
“I mean people are in desperate times. This is the time of year- the holiday season – when people need cash,” explained Johnson.
He said the suspect was only able to get away with a small amount of cash. He is hoping someone will recognize the man and call police.
“Hopefully, we can take this guy into custody so he’s not able to rob another store,” said Johnson.
He said the suspect appeared to be about 5’9” and 150 pounds. He said the man had a goatee and was wearing a black jacket over a dark colored hoodie, khaki cargo pants and black shoes.
Johnson said detectives think the man may have had an accomplice pick him up after the robbery.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads police to an arrest.
