Concord Traffic Management Center helping to ease holiday traffic jams in busiest spots

Transportation Director Graham also gave advice from Concord Police on one of the best ways to keep traffic flowing around the mall. “When motorists are coming to Concord Mills for Black Friday, we certainly urge them to use all the entrances of the mall," Graham said. "The first entrance is the busiest entrance coming off the interstate, we really urge motorists to move on to the subsequent entrances, the 3rd and 4th entrances. If you’re coming from 485, Mallard Creek Road area, Derita Road area, coming in the entrance on the backside of Concord Mills really helps spread out that traffic.”