Concord Traffic Management Center helping to ease holiday traffic jams in busiest spots

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re already looking past Thanksgiving and looking towards shopping on Black Friday, you probably know that you won’t be alone. Traffic is expected to be heavy, especially around big shopping centers like Concord Mills. Now, traffic engineers in Concord have a new way to help smooth out the jams, and it’s all right there on one of the biggest video screens you’ve ever seen.
“We can do things a lot faster, we can respond a lot quicker and hopefully help the citizens a lot faster," said Phillip Graham, Transportation Director for the City of Concord. “Our staff can look at our camera system and signal system across all of Concord and make real time adjustments…to help flow traffic through our major corridors.”
There’s the huge video screen, and in smaller windows, images from cameras looking at Concord Mills Boulevard and other city corridors. When the specialists in the room see a traffic jam, they can respond quickly.
“We can adjust the timing plans, the cycle of the lights at any time," Graham added.
The Concord Mills exit is the busiest exit off I-85 in North Carolina. It takes shoppers to Concord Mills and lots of other shops and restaurants, and takes folks to see the lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s also a high residential growth area.
“This is constantly growing, there’s always new drivers’ and new visitors always in the area," Graham said. "That’s where our way-finding signs are, making adjustments to those folks who are just not used to driving out there.”
So they constantly are on the lookout on the big screen for any trouble spots. If there’s an accident, they can immediately get help on the way, if cars are backed up, they can see the whole corridor and find out what’s causing the problem. And this weekend will present its own unique challenge.
‘It’s not your typical workday, AM, 5 PM let go of traffic, it’s going to be an all-day event as people come shopping early in the morning all throughout the day," Graham added.
“We just ask that everyone be mindful and respectful of emergency apparatus as they try respond to emergencies throughout the city through the holiday traffic. Everyone please be patient,” said Allyson Sigmon, Communications Specialist with the City of Concord. “Everyone has a goal, everyone is trying to get somewhere, just crank up that Christmas music and enjoy that time in your car with your family.”
Transportation Director Graham also gave advice from Concord Police on one of the best ways to keep traffic flowing around the mall. “When motorists are coming to Concord Mills for Black Friday, we certainly urge them to use all the entrances of the mall," Graham said. "The first entrance is the busiest entrance coming off the interstate, we really urge motorists to move on to the subsequent entrances, the 3rd and 4th entrances. If you’re coming from 485, Mallard Creek Road area, Derita Road area, coming in the entrance on the backside of Concord Mills really helps spread out that traffic.”
The new 10,000 square foot Traffic Management Center opened in June. Six people work in the facility. The building also includes office and conference space, a maintenance and diagnostics shop, traffic signal equipment storage, and covered parking for vehicles and trailers.
