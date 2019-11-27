Charlotte doctor led patients to share opioids with his wife, feds say. Then one died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Michael Gordon/Charlotte Observer) - If nothing else, federal prosecutors say, David Lelio was a good provider.
Over a three-year period, the Charlotte doctor funneled thousands of powerful opioids to his wife by forcing a father and son to share the drugs that he improperly prescribed for them, court documents allege.
Then the father died.
Michael Miles was found in February on a couch in his rural southwest Virginia home. An autopsy revealed that the 63-year-old overdosed on a lethal combination of fentanyl and heroin, documents say.
In their search of the dead man’s home, investigators found syringes, heroin, painkillers and unfilled prescriptions in Miles’ name. They also discovered his driver’s license, which, oddly enough, bore the Ballantyne home address of his doctor.
The resulting eight-month investigation led to the arrest this month of both Lelio and his wife, identified in documents as Nadja Siiri Jujanson-Lelio. Both have been charged in Virginia federal court with unlawful distribution and dispensing of a Schedule II controlled substance.
David Lelio, formerly on staff at Atrium Health, is also charged with lying to federal investigators about his role in the alleged prescription-drug conspiracy between him, several of his patients and at least one south Charlotte neighbor.
In an August interview with prosecutors, David Lelio denied any wrongdoing. His attorney, listed in a court document as Daniel Zamora of Charlotte, could not be reached for comment.
Lelio and his wife were taken into custody on Nov. 6 in the Florida Panhandle, where Lelio took a job last month at a VA hospital. Both have been freed on $25,000 bonds and are to appear next Wednesday before a Virginia federal judge.
The case surfaced locally Tuesday when an April warrant and affidavit that led to a search of the Lelios’ home was unsealed in Charlotte federal court. In the documents, investigators say the Lelios’ conspiracy dated back to at least 2016 when David Lelio started writing prescriptions for Joseph Miles and eventually for his father Michael, prosecutors say.
Joseph Miles told investigators that he met the Lelios at a Halloween party in either 2012 or 2013 and later worked on their home, documents show. He said he had formed a friendship with the couple before becoming David Lelio’s patient in 2016 and sometimes lived at the couple’s south Charlotte home.
Lelio never performed any checkups or tests during their appointments, Joseph Miles said. But when Miles started experiencing pain after a car accident, according to court documents, Lelio agreed to write him prescriptions for painkillers.
With one caveat:
Miles said the doctor agreed to increase the amount of the drugs he prescribed if he kicked back half of the painkillers to Nadja, documents show. Miles also told investigators that he assumed David Lelio would cut off his painkillers unless he agreed to share.
In time, Michael Miles also became a patient of Lelio’s and joined the scheme, documents say. His son told investigators that Nadja Lelio complained about the new arrangement because she had to split the drugs with both the father and son and was getting a smaller share.
THE WALGREEN’S IN MOUNT AIRY
Documents indicate that one or both of the Mileses would make the 130-mile drive to Charlotte from their home in the Virginia mountains to drop off Nadja’s share of the prescriptions or pick up some drugs from her.
The Lelios also regularly drove north to visit. A Walgreens’ pharmacy in Mount Airy, where Lelio’s prescriptions were filled, became a regular meeting point, documents say.
The transactions became prolific. Starting in late July 2016, David Lelio wrote 64 Oxycodone prescriptions for Joseph and Michael Miles for almost 4,000 doses, prosecutors allege. The last prescription to the father was written on Feb. 13, the day before Michael Miles died.
An examination of Joseph Miles’ cell phone revealed hundreds of texts and phone calls between him and Nadja Lelio, many of them about arranging visits and exchanging Oxycodone, Aderrall and other drugs, documents show.
“Hope you are close, turning my phone off, will put your pills in your room w/everything else. Go TEAM DAVE!” Nadja texted to Joseph Miles in late January.
He responded: “Can you unlock the door. I’ll be there in 30.”
In a reference to Miles and his father, she replied: “Hopefully the 6 and the other I think it was 26 will take u two through Monday. I hope it’s OK,I kept 2 pinks and 1 blue for myself.”
Two weeks later, when investigators searched the Miles’ home in Virginia after the father’s overdose, they found “multiple” unfilled prescriptions for Michael Miles with David Lelio’s signature, documents say.
They also learned that the Lelios had enlisted other friends to meet their drug needs, prosecutors say. In September, a longtime neighbor of the Lelios told a Virginia grand jury that the doctor began treating her for depression before also beginning to write her prescriptions for opioid painkillers. The neighbor said she knew the drugs were for Lelio’s wife, who the neighbor said often complained of severe and chronic knee pain.
“I just did it as a friend,” she told the grand jury, according to court documents. “I let him write the prescriptions for me as a friend of Nadja.”
According to the N.C. Medical Board, David Lelio was schooled at the University of Illinois, Illinois Sate and the Ross School of Medicine in Barbados. He specialized in psychiatry, medical records show.
During an August interview with federal prosecutors in Virginia, Lelio said he had worked at Atrium for 15 years but left in 2018 because the work had become too taxing, that he “had lost out on the personal aspect,” and that at the time he treated about 30 patients at his home, most of them for free, documents show.
He denied that any of the drugs he prescribed for any of his patients found their way back to his wife, documents show.
In response to questioning from a federal prosecutor, Lelio said he never performed any physical exams or tests on Joseph and Michael Miles to determine why they were experiencing pain.
Asked about his qualifications to prescribe powerful and addictive painkillers such as Oxycodone, Lelio said he had read several pamphlets on pain management “and feels comfortable with it,” documents say.