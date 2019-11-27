In a busy week, Kannapolis approves several new building projects

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Developers in Kannapolis got the green light for several major projects that will bring hundreds of new homes and new business opportunities to the city.
At this week’s council meeting, approvals were given for a housing development on Orphanage Road, another project that will bring more than 200 townhouses to the area, and a downtown property sale that will bring shops and apartments to the area just across from the Sports and Entertainment Venue.
The Orphanage Road development was not without controversy. Many local residents came to the council meeting to speak both in favor of and against the project. Opponents cited concerns over traffic in the area and the high density of the development compared to the neighboring single family homes.
The property in question would be sold by the Church of God Children’s Home to CHLC Investments, a Charlotte-based firm planning to build 92 single-family houses and 186 townhomes in a new development called Childers Park at Buffalo Creek.
The developers say the average sales price is expected to be approximately $250,000. The development would include a pool, community center, walking trails, sidewalks and large green space.
A different project will bring 128 townhomes to downtown Kannapolis. The City of Kannapolis owns nine acres of property on a portion of the former Cannon Mills Plant 4 site, located between Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, West F St. and S. Main Street.
The site is “ideally suited for this type of development and is part of the Downtown Revitalization Project” which calls for residential projects to establish a concentration of people living and working in downtown.
According to a press release, the Sherwood Development/Shiloh Church Development Group was selected by City Council to be the developer of the project which will be known as Pennant Square.
Sherwood Development/Shiloh Church Development Group is led by Justin Mueller and Joe Untz who have experience in development and construction in Cabarrus County and the Charlotte Metro Region. They will contract with TriPointe Homes to build the two- and three-story townhomes which will have alley-loaded garages. The site plan and townhome designs are anticipated to be finalized in the coming months. The homes will sell for $200,000-250,000.
The Sherwood Development/Shiloh Church Development Group will purchase the nine acres of property for $896,000 and invest more than $4,178,500 in infrastructure improvements (public utilities, sidewalks and streets). They expect to begin sitework in 2020 with completion of the townhomes by late 2021. Total construction value is expected to be $25-30 million.
Another major project was also approved for downtown Kannapolis. The Lansing Melbourne Group will be the new owners of the properties and they have announced their first tenant, the Hollywood Burger Restaurant, which will be located in the former Restaurant 46 space.
Phase One of Block One includes eleven buildings in the heart of downtown on West Avenue. The buildings, which date from the 1930-50s, are located around the corner from the Gem Theatre, across from the entrance to the Sports and Entertainment Venue, and two blocks north of the VIDA Mixed Use District. By partnering with a developer experienced in adaptive reuse, the City’s goal is to preserve these buildings and activate them as part of the downtown business district.
The buildings have prime commercial footage and are considered to be some of the most valuable and historic pieces of property in Kannapolis. They are located at 101, 103, 105, 111, 109, 113, 115 and 119 West Avenue, as well as 112, 114, and 116 W. A Street.
