United by one heart: Family of organ donor meets heart recipient

Four years ago, Timothy told those around him he felt it in his spirit to become an organ donor. The plan was to give his uncle a kidney, but the two were not a match. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Timothy ended up in the hospital and though he never ended up seeing how his life-saving decision impacted a family, his mom captured the incredible moment on video for the family to always know and remember. Timothy’s heart, leaving a hospital by ambulance in Concord.