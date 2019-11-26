SUV found submerged in Rowan lake was stolen in apparent carjacking

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An SUV found submerged in a Rowan County lake on Saturday was stolen from a man who was trying to sell stereo equipment, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, a driver on Goodman Lake Road near Providence Church Road spotted the SUV in the water. Firefighters and divers responded to the scene and were able to locate the Chevy Tahoe and determine that no one was inside the submerged vehicle.
On Tuesday, information was released regarding what happened with the SUV and its driver. The report indicates that the owner of the SUV is a man from Sanford, NC, who frequently drives to Charlotte to buy stereo equipment, which he then sells out of the SUV.
The man was trying to make such a sale on Friday when he met a potential customer at the Bojangles on Peeler Road. The customer had the man to follow him to the Rushco at E. Innes and Newsome Road in Salisbury, then drover to the parking lot of Autumn Care.
The customer left, then came back with his girlfriend, and had the salesman to driver the girlfriend to yet another location.
The salesman then drove to an address near Courtney Lane where another man met him and the customer. As the salesman got out of the SUV to open the back, the second man jumped in the driver’s seat and took off. The salesman was able to climb in the back, and he began fighting with the two men as the SUV went down the road.
At some point, the driver stopped. The salesman started to climb out, the driver took off again, dumping the salesman onto the road.
The salesman went to a house and called for help. When deputies responded they noted that the salesman had a cut under his eye.
Deputies were not able to speak to the salesman again after the initial contact. He was taken to the hospital and remains in a treatment center in Davidson County.
The SUV was removed from the lake.
No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
