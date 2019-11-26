Suspects arrested in connection with string of Union County car thefts

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office has announced a series of arrests believed to be tied to a series of car burglaries that took place in the area since September.
The car burglaries occurred in several different Union County neighborhoods including St. John’s Forest, the Villages of Wesley Chapel, Wensley Park and Bonterra.
Orlando Trimel Montgomery II, 20, Jordan Edward Thomas, 19 and Joshua Omar Mungo, 16 all face eleven counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, one count of attempting breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm, another county of felony larceny and an additional count of misdemeanor larceny.
Mongtomery, Thomas and Robert Lee Aschcraft III, 20, were also charged for eleven additional counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny, one count of financial card theft and two counts of misdemeanor larceny in connection with specific break-ins in Bonterra. Mungo received further charges after he was captured on November 10 and found to be in possession of a handgun.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation into these break-ins involved over 200 cases of cars being entered while parked in homeowner driveways in and around Union County.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
