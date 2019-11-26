Suspects arrested in connection with string of Union County car thefts

Mongtomery, Thomas and Robert Lee Aschcraft III, 20, were also charged for eleven additional counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny, one count of financial card theft and two counts of misdemeanor larceny in connection with specific break-ins in Bonterra. Mungo received further charges after he was captured on November 10 and found to be in possession of a handgun.