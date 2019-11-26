Sneak peek to Dream On 3 ‘Dream Gala’ tickets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With Black Friday, upcoming sales and shopping chaos, we have something that could be a great gift idea, where you don’t need to leave your home to purchase, and it helps kids with uphill medical battles in the process.
Tickets for the seventh annual Dream Gala in Charlotte – held in late January – go on sale Thanksgiving night.
By now, you’ve probably heard about Dream On 3, a Charlotte-based charity that has made over 100 sports dreams come true for local kids in its seven years of existence. Every sports dream imaginable. Wheelchair-bound kids getting to ski at Lake Tahoe, meeting professional hockey players, NBA players or walking the red carpet at the NFL draft.
Dream On 3 sends these kids on these VIP experiences at zero cost to the child or their family.
This year’s black tie event will be Saturday, Jan. 25 in Founder’s Hall, at the bottom of the Bank of America building in Uptown Charlotte.
Tickets go on sale online on Thanksgiving night at 10 p.m. It is a fundraiser, tickets are $199 a pop and they’ll stay at that price on Black Friday until 10 p.m. At that time, they’ll go up to $250 a ticket until they sell out.
Professional athletes from around the country are usually in attendance, but it’s the kids who become the celebrities. Molly Grantham says she’s honored to once again be the emcee for this annual event that “hits hard every year in all the right places.”
Last year, tickets sold out in a day, never getting to that more expensive price. With more than 700 people in attendance, it’s a big, fun crowd that centers the whole night around the kids.
Get your tickets starting Thanksgiving night here.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.