Rowan-Cabarrus Community College names new chief officer of Finance and Administration

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named David G. Cannon as its new Chief Officer of Finance and Administration.
“After reviewing many impressive applications from across the country and interviewing qualified candidates during a rigorous selection process, we are confident that David Cannon is the right leader to keep our financial and business operations current, accurate and efficient,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.
Cannon most recently served as Dean of Administrative and Financial Services at the Carolinas and Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, where he provided leadership, vision and overall management to ensure compliance with federal, state and local regulatory and accreditation standards.
Cannon comes to Rowan-Cabarrus with more than 20 years of experience in various financial roles, including Vice President of Business Affairs, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Owens Community College in Toledo, Ohio, and Vice Chancellor of Finance and Data Management at the Ohio Department of Higher Education in Columbus, Ohio.
“It is quite an honor to be selected to join the leadership at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. I look forward to the opportunity to work with a talented team to serve the College as a whole and, most importantly, the students,” Cannon said.
Cannon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from The Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. He also served in the U.S. Air Force and the Ohio Army National Guard.
Cannon and his wife Theresa have two children, Jeff, a graduate of Pfeiffer University, and Matt, a graduate of UNC Charlotte.
“David Cannon brings the knowledge and skills to take our financial operations to the next level and continue to help drive our success as an institution,” Spalding said. “He will be an asset as we continue to innovate and grow in our mission to change the lives of our students.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
