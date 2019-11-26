Person flown from scene of crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to the hospital after a car crash in Lancaster County Tuesday evening.
Lancaster County deputies and Lancaster Fire responded to the scene of an accident that happened inside the Walnut Creek neighborhood on Blackberry Lane.
One person was airlifted from the scene in a medical helicopter.
Fire officials shut down the entrance to Walnut Creek to fly the patient out.
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to scene and is investigating.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
