One person seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a northeast Charlotte strip mall Monday night.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an area off University City Boulevard at W.T. Harris Boulevard around 10 p.m.
Police say when they initially called to the area, they were unable to locate anyone connected to the shooting. Witnesses had taken a victim to Carolinas Medical Center-University with serious injuries. He was later transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.
The person responsible has not been located, police say.
No names have been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.