New Hanover County reports increase in whooping cough

The Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis) vaccine is what is given to older children and adults. Children 7 through 10 years of age should receive one dose of Tdap if they were not fully vaccinated with DTaP. Adolescents through age 18 should receive one dose of Tdap, preferably at 11 through 12 years of age. Everyone 19 years of age or older should receive one dose of Tdap.