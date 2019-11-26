NC-based Pharr announces plan to sell divisions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pharr, a North Carolina-based “family of companies," announced major plans to sell multiple divisions.
Pharr made the announcement on its website Tuesday, saying the company reached agreements with Coats Group plc (Coats) and Mannington Mills (Mannington). The acquisitions are expected to close in early 2020.
“Throughout its 80-year history, Pharr’s spirt of innovation and willingness to adapt to change have allowed the company to evolve and succeed,” said Bill Carstarphen, Pharr president and chief executive officer.
Pharr, a privately-owned company, was founded in 1939 and is based in McAdenville. Pharr is currently compromised of five companies with a total of 1,200 employees.
The companies include Pharr Fibers & Yarns, Pharr HP, Phenix Flooring, Strand Hospitality and Belmont Land.
Pharr Fibers & Yarns manufactures yarns for the protective apparel industry, which provides solutions to the military and fire service industries. Phenix Flooring manufactures fibers for the carpet industry, and sells flooring and luxury vinyl tile.
Coats, described as the world’s leading industrial threat company, and Mannington Mills, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial flooring, are expected to acquire Pharr.
Coats is a publicly traded manufacturer with operations in 50 countries and currently has a workforce of more than 18,000. Coats was founded more than 250 years ago and is headquartered in London.
Mannington Mills, based in N.J., was founded in 1915 and is owned by the Campbell family.
“These transactions reflect the next step in that evolution and will deliver great benefit to our customers, associates and communities. We know each of these groups will benefit tremendously from both Coats and Mannington and expect these transactions will result in a broad range of future opportunities and growth for our associates,” Carstarphen said.
Carstarphen said the companies intend to retain Pharr’s workforce and continue operations at its manufacturing facilities in McAdenville, NC and Dalton, Ga.
With the additional of Pharr Fibers & Yarns and Phenix Flooring, Coats will have six manufacturing sites in North Carolina, located in McAdenville, Kings Mountain, Marion, Henderson and Charlotte.
“As a result of these transactions, each of these Pharr businesses will become part of much larger operations with greater capacity, resources and reach.” Carstarphen said. “We sought leaders in their industries with proven track records, and who understood and respected what we had built. Coats and Mannington emerged as ideal partners in all regards.”
Pharr says the acquisitions will not affect Pharr’s two remaining divisions: Belmont Land & Investment Company and Strand Hospitality Services.
“Pharr will continue growing and diversifying our real estate holdings while exploring new companies to invest in and operate,” Carstarphen said. “And our company will maintain a strong presence in Gaston County, investing back into the community as we always have.”
