Man wanted for passing note, demanding money from teller at Bank of America in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted for passing a note to a bank teller and demanding money at a Bank of America in Salisbury Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, the incident happened at the Bank of America on West Innes Street around 1 p.m.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man involved. He was wearing a hat and sunglasses when he went into the bank.
The man reportedly became nervous and left the bank without getting any money. He was last seen running down North Craig Street in Salisbury.
If you recognize this man, please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org or through the department’s Facebook page.
