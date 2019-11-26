Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Gastonia Tuesday morning.
According to Gastonia Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the incident happened at the intersection of West Franklin Boulevard and South Webb Street around 8 a.m.
Police say a woman was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on West Franklin Boulevard. At West Franklin Boulevard and South Webb Street, the vehicle hit a 25-year-old man who was walking across the roadway.
The man was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center then airlifted to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center Main in Charlotte. Police say he has serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.
