A little rain before a nice Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a frosty cold start, we’ll still enjoy a good bit of sunshine today with mild afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s, well above average for this time of the year.
With more cloud cover and a light southerly breeze around tonight, it won’t be quite so cold overnight with lows in the mid 40s.
Looking ahead, a few widely-separated light rain showers will be around for the morning and midday hours on Wednesday as a weak cool front moves into the region. Wednesday will remain mild, with high temperatures holding in the mid 60s.
With a little bit of rain in the forecast and holiday travel spiking on Wednesday, we’ve declared a First Alert. While roads will be wet for a time early Wednesday, the actual amount of rain expected is very small and it should be gone Wednesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures near 40° Thursday morning.
Thanksgiving Day looks to be partly sunny, with highs in the low 60s. Black Friday will be dry with chilly daybreak temperatures close to 40° and afternoon readings near 60°.
A more important wet-weather system looks to impact the back end of the holiday weekend with rain that could be considerably heavier than what we get Wednesday.
At this point, rain is forecast to arrive late Saturday and linger through about the first half of Sunday before we dry out for the afternoon. The early call for Saturday is for an afternoon temperature close to 60° and we could wind up in the middle 60s Sunday before much chillier air arrives for Monday.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
