Saints fans go viral after heartfelt Facebook post

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Who Dat Nation has come together to help a couple of Saints fans.
Danielle Trahan took to Facebook after the Saints’ nail-biting, last-second thriller against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24.
According to her heartfelt story, she was seated next to two young Saints fans from Baton Rouge, Jairen Shaffer, 8, and his 14-year-old brother, Terrion. It was their first time getting to see Drew Brees and the boys in person.
Trahan said the boys were the “most polite, well-mannered kids.”
“The oldest (who smiled ear to ear the whole game) told me ‘WOW it looks so much different than on TV,’” Trahan wrote.
Trahan said their father only had two tickets. He dropped his sons off at the front doors of the Superdome so they could watch the game, and he told them he’d be waiting for them to come out after the game was over.
“I must say his dad is doing an amazing job raising this young man,” Trahan said of the boy’s father.
In the last seconds of the game, Will Lutz kicked the game-winning field goal. Trahan says she and the boys hugged and smiled and cheered.
“Today I just can’t stop thinking about them and wish I would’ve gotten their number so I could send them this picture,” she wrote. “I’m sure this is a long shot.”
Five hours after posting, on Monday night, Trahan says she was able to get in touch with the boys’ father.
“It made my night!” she said on Facebook.
Trahan says she’s hoping to get six tickets to take the brothers’ to their next Saints game.
“I can’t wait to share another game with them!” Trahan says.
WAFB contacted the brothers and their father on Tuesday.
