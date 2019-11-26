Helicopter makes emergency landing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A medical helicopter made an emergency landing in Charlotte early Tuesday morning after a piece of equipment caught fire.
Officers say a piece of medical equipment ignited, forcing crews to land the helicopter and extinguish the fire. It happened just before 1 a.m.
The pilot landed the helicopter on Connection Point Boulevard off Idelwild Road. No one was injured in the incident.
Officers said the helicopter should be ready to fly again.
