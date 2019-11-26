First Alert travel advisory Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving week kicked off with spectacular weather with sunshine and highs around 60 degrees for our Monday and that will continue into Tuesday for most of us as more sunshine and mild weather will greet us again.
By Tuesday night, clouds will arrive and a shower may already pop up in our mountain counties.
The main line of showers will roll through our western counties overnight and then move through the Piedmont of North and South Carolina including the Greater Charlotte area of course right around daybreak.
So whether you are heading off to work, or setting out to travel for Thanksgiving, you may want to adjust the timing of your plans if you would prefer to avoid wet roads. Fortunately that should be the worst weather you will contend with during this holiday week until more rain shows up toward Sunday.
Temperatures will be steady as a rock with highs all week in the low and mid 60s with lows generally in the 40s.
Have a safe holiday week!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
