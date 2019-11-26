East Charlotte CBD shop is one of 15 nationwide to receive warning letter from FDA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Raley says he is surprised to see his small CBD shop off Sharon Amity Road as one of 15 nationwide to receive a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration, Monday.
“By getting a letter from the FDA, anyone, it would pipe their interest,” he says.
The administration released rules in February that would serve as guidelines for CBD sellers. It now says Raley, whose shop opened at Private I Salon over the summer, is violating several of those rules.
“You have no choice unless you want to pack up and quit, which we’re not going to do,” he says. “To comply as they say, and keep moving forward.”
The FDA, in its letter, says to do that, Private I Salon will have to stop selling food with CBD in it, stop labeling CBD as a dietary supplement, and stop claiming that CBD can produce medical results. That includes “reducing anxiety,” “controlling chemotherapy nausea,” and “killing cancer cells,” which are all included in claims Private I makes on its website.
Raley says by avoiding certain words and phrases, he thought he was in the clear.
“We make sure that we don’t ever use the word ‘cure,’ because it doesn’t,” he says. “We just look for health, wellness and relief of conditions.”
He says he finds it tricky, being a small business without an attorney to go through these guidelines. He plans on using resources the FDA is providing, to make sure he is legal, moving forward.
“We’re not going to stop,” he says. “We stand by it, we believe in our product, it helps people.”
The next thing for Private I, Raley says, is taking those food products off the shelves, and scrubbing the online and social media presence, to remove phrasing that is not allowed.
The FDA is giving him and the 14 other business owners 15 working days to respond, saying how they will fix these violations. If they do not, they could face legal trouble including having their products seized.
