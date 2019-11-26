East Charlotte business employee dead in shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting at an east Charlotte business Tuesday morning left an employee of the establishment dead, sparking a homicide investigation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the shooting at La Casa on E W.T. Harris Boulevard around 5:40 a.m. They found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The investigation remains ongoing and no names have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS.
