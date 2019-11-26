Drive the track, save on tickets and gifts at Black Friday Blowout at Charlotte Motor Speedway

In addition to 50-percent discounts on select 2020 All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 tickets in the ticket office, Black Friday Blowout gives race fans the golden opportunity to drive their personal cars on the same iconic track as racing legends like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon – and the only requirement is spending $50 on merchandise or tickets to 2020 NASCAR or NHRA events, or donating $25 to Speedway Children’s Charities. The ticket discount will run through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2.