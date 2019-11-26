District confirms Summerville High School student diagnosed with mumps

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - School district officials have confirmed that a Summerville High School student has been diagnosed with the mumps.
Dorchester District 2 officials say the student’s parent alerted the high school administration.
The high school and the district reported the case to DHEC who are monitoring the situation and giving direction.
According to the district, DHEC is providing a letter to parents of students who had classes with the infected student.
