Crews respond to apartment fire near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
The fire broke out before 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Gardner Avenue, off of Rozzelles Ferry Road north of uptown. Firefighters reported flames coming from the building when they arrived.
Fire officials say no rescue took place and all people involved were outside of the building when the fire department arrived.
A total of 28 firefighters controlled incident in 15 minutes, and there were no injuries reported. The fire is under investigation.
Officials say the fire started in apartment 5, and was contained to a single apartment.
There’s no word on how the fire may have started or on extent of damages.
