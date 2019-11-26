Clouds return today ahead of Wednesday’s rainmaker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy into the late evening and overnight periods as a cold front nears the Carolinas.
For those who traveling over the next 24 hours, there’s no great cause for concern as this cold front will only produce a few scattered showers across the WBTV viewing the day before Thanksgiving.
After hitting the mid-60s this afternoon, temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 40s overnight as result of an increase in cloud cover. Expect cloudy skies along with a chance for a few showers from Wednesday morning through the early afternoon hours.
The front will push showers from west to east, therefore areas west of the I-77 corridor should receive rain before noon.
Tomorrow’s highs will remain slightly above average despite the arrival and exit of the cold front. Anticipate highs in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s in the Piedmont with lower 50s and mid-30s expected across the High Country.
Dry and calm conditions are expected on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday with temperatures starting in the lower 40s both mornings ahead of highs in the lowers 60s under mostly cloudy skies. While the holiday weekend starts dry, another cold front will deliver the opportunity for rain Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we continue to nail down the arrival and exit times of this weekend’s rain showers.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
