Christmas pop-up shop raises thousands for rescued animals

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - From decorations to gifts, shopping for the holiday season is almost in full swing, and for 10 years one pop-up Christmas shop in York County has been giving purpose to your purchase.
“I’ve found baskets, and Christmas trees and glassware,” said Tim Walker, a Fort Mill resident who has been doing his Christmas shopping at the Humane Society of York County’s Christmas Store for three years.
He says he first learned about the store from his mother-in-law who is a volunteer.
“She came in all excited when she heard about the opportunity and said, ‘you’ve got to go here, you’ve got to go here,’” said Walker.
Over the last 10 years, the Humane Society of York County (HSYC) has been setting up shop in donated space to sell all things Christmas in York County. From cards and bags to wreaths with bows, the shop carries a lot of Christmas decorations.
“We just have everything, and it’s a great place to bring children and let them shop also,” said Elaine Seigel, a volunteer and “Chief Elf” with the HSYC Christmas Store.
Organizers say the shop is like the Christmas version of HSYC’s year-round thrift shop, PAWSibilities. Some of the items are new, some are gently used, but all the proceeds go back to the Humane Society.
“A lot of the money goes into our medical fund,” said Seigel. “It also allows us to go out and bring in animals from other areas. We are a no-kill shelter, so we try to save as many animals as possible.”
To date, the Christmas Store has become the Humane Society’s largest fundraiser.
“Our very first year was $4,000, but we only did three weekends,” said Seigel. “Last year here at Big Fireworks, [the owner] donates the store, we made $80,000, and this year we hope to do even better than the $80,000.”
Organizers say they’re already more than halfway there, and with more and more people getting into the Christmas spirit it’s more than a “pawsibility.”
The Christmas Store is located at 2203 Deerfield Drive in Fort Mill just about a mile off of I-77. It will be open every day until December 26, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas. You can find all of their hours at https://www.facebook.com/hsyccs/.
