Catawba County man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catawba County man is facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges after an investigation found him in possession of child sex abuse visuals.
Darren Matthews was being investigated for allegedly possessing thousands of images of child pornography from the internet.
A warrant states Matthews duplicated material of over 1,000 copies of child sexual abuse imagery and video, including images of nude toddlers, young girls, adults and animals.
Matthews was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was given a $25,000 secured bond as a condition of his release.
