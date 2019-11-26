Can you help this man find a local nurse who tried to save his son’s life?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is looking for a nurse in Charlotte who tried to save his son earlier this year. He knows little about her.
Mark Whiteside and I met Monday to talk about his 32-year-old son, Andrew Allen.
By Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s count, Andrew was the 46th homicide in Charlotte in 2019. He was stabbed six times at a Shell gas station on South Boulevard on May 18, 2019. It was 1:30 a.m. A petty, stupid argument - by Mark’s description - in which a man old enough to be his son’s father, is charged with pulling out a knife and stabbing Andrew six times. Five times in the chest, once in the eye.
There were many witnesses. Mark says they helped police arrest the accused killer within 24 hours.
There was also a woman there. A woman who was there by coincidence, maybe pumping gas, maybe heading to the convenience store before or after a late shift.
The witnesses told Mark that she ran across the parking lot to his son. She tried to tried to stop the bleeding and save him. It didn’t work, but she didn’t worry about the fact she didn’t know him, didn’t worry that she was white and he was black. She just jumped in and told everyone there she was a nurse.
After the ambulance came and left, she was gone. No one got her name.
Six months later, Mark and his wife want to thank her. They want nothing but to meet her and tell her how much her actions mean to them. For the rest of their lives, they'll remember her actions.
If you know who she could be - or if it’s you - email me. It can be private. My email is mgrantham@wbtv.com. From there, I’ll be happy to connect you and Mark.
Charlotte has had 98 homicides so far in 2019.
Each of those people killed is a person. Each has a family. There are dozens of parents like Mark out there, trying to come to grips with the violence in our city this year. We’re in the city’s deadliest year since 1993.
Mark’s request to find a nurse is a small light in what has been a tough six months for him and his family. It would be awesome if we could help him track her down.
- May 18, 2019.
- South Boulevard Shell station.
- 1:30 a.m.
- A woman who is a nurse.
- Helped a man stabbed six times in the parking lot.
Email me. mgrantham@wbtv.com.
Ready, set, go.
-Molly
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.