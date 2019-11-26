BofA Stadium adds second concert to spring 2020 schedule and it’s a country megastar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Theoden Janes/Charlotte Observer) - The Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Stadium are delivering on a promise they made two months ago: to start bringing more major concerts to uptown Charlotte’s biggest venue.
The latest coup? Country music star Garth Brooks will perform an in-the-round concert at the stadium on Saturday, May 2.
The 57-year-old singer hasn’t been to town since he played a pair of sold-out shows on back-to-back nights at the old Charlotte Coliseum in March 1998 — during the decade in which he cranked out a slew of No. 1 hits, from “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “The Dance” to “Two Piña Coladas” and “To Make You Feel My Love.”
This will be his only stop in the Carolinas on “The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.” Brooks was last in the Carolinas in November 2016, when he played three shows at Greenville, S.C.’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena as part of The Garth Brooks World Tour.
Tickets ($94.95) for the 2020 performance at the stadium in Charlotte will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, via www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling 877-654-2784, or using the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.
Earlier this month, Brooks took the top honor at the 53rd CMA Awards — Entertainer of the Year — for a record-breaking seventh time. (Though many, including him, thought Carrie Underwood should have won. He told “Good Morning America” after his win that Carrie Underwood “justly deserved it.”)
The Tuesday-morning announcement marks the second involving Bank of America Stadium and concerts since September, when the Panthers and concert promoter Live Nation announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel would perform at the uptown venue on Saturday, April 18.
At the time of that announcement, the Panthers promised more to come:
“We have been determined over the last several months to add programming to Bank of America Stadium — more events for our city, for our community, and for our region,” Carolina Panthers president Tom Glick said then. “Live music has been high on our list. It’s been our priority. And so we’re incredibly excited to announce this morning that we’re back in the concert business at Bank of America Stadium.”
Second-year team owner David Tepper had previously indicated that holding more events such as concerts at the stadium would be a priority for the organization.
It represents a big shift from the philosophy under previous owner Jerry Richardson; in a 2016 interview with the Observer about the lack of concerts, Panthers vice president of stadium operations Scott Paul cited several reasons why they were extremely selective — including cost-prohibitive production expenses, preservation of the playing field, parking issues and parking-revenue-sharing, and the simple fact that “we’re in the business of football, and that’s what we want to do,” he said then.
Joel’s show will mark the first concert at Bank of America Stadium in almost eight years. Country stars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw brought their “Brothers of the Sun Tour” to the stadium in June 2012. (The only other show in Panthers history? The Rolling Stones in October 1997, back when it was Ericsson Stadium.)