Authorities: Robeson County teen arrested for allegedly killing mother’s boyfriend

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend Monday night in Robeson County, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 467 Paul Road just before 7 p.m. Monday after a call came in that a man had been shot.
Deputies found 51-year-old Jeffery Briggs suffering from a gunshot wound, the release stated. He was taken to Southeastern Health and later died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Investigators said Briggs and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute. During that fight, 16-year-old Gabriel Dixon and the victim began to argue, which ended with Briggs’ shooting.
According to authorities, Dixon is the son of Briggs’ girlfriend. The teen has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon within an enclosure to incite fear.
Dixon is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
