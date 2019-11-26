‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by RCSD in connection with shooting death of 34-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 18-year-old Jaylen Bell.
Authorities said Bell is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Demetrius Floyd. The incident happened on Sunday at a home located on the 400 block of Dubard-Boyle Road in Columbia.
Deputies said Bell is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged not to approach him. Instead, call 911.
You may also contact Crimestoppers with information on Bell’s whereabouts by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
