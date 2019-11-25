UNC Charlotte Police: Students threatened with knife at light rail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was arrested after threatening two UNC Charlotte students with a knife at the on-campus light rail station, the school’s Office of Emergency Management announced Sunday.
The school said the suspect had no affiliation with the school, but was making threats to the students while he carried the knife.
The students, who weren’t harmed, called UNC Charlotte Police. They stayed on the phone with dispatchers until officers arrived and took the suspect into custody.
Members of the UNC Charlotte community are encouraged to download the LiveSafe app to communicate directly with police dispatch any time they need assistance.
