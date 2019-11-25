Thanksgiving travel has NC Highway Patrol ‘all hands on deck’ this week, officials say

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina troopers will be putting in a lot of hours this week as the busiest travel days of the year approach. Wednesday is expected to be crowded on the interstates as people try to get to their Thanksgiving Day destinations.
“People will need to be patient," Trooper Daniel Lane said.
Lane will be working extra time this week along with most others in uniform. People will be seeing troopers along the interstates and major roads. Some may even get to meet a trooper, but maybe not as they would like.
“We will be writing tickets,” Lane said.
The goal of the effort, he says, is to keep people safe. He is advising everyone to stay within the speed limit and allow some extra following space behind the car in front of you.
Construction zones will be watched carefully, even though no workers will be present.
“If it is posted 55, it is still a 55 mile per hour zone,” he said.
Troopers will be out in full force especially on Wednesday and Sunday.
“And hopefully at the end of the day we can go home to our families too,” Lane said.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.