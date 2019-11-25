Silver Alert issued for missing Brunswick County woman

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Brunswick County woman.
Brenda Benton, 73, was last seen at 1372 Bluff Drive NE in Leland around 10:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities say she suffers from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.
Benton was believed to be wearing tan pants, a tan shirt with flowers, and blue shoes and driving a green 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan (NC tag HAH-6124) in an unknown direction of travel.
She’s five-foot-seven, weighs 200 pounds with medium, gray hair and hazel colored eyes.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Clarke at 910-386-7080 or call 911.
