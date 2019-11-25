Sheriff: 10-year-old boy was fatally shot by friend while unsupervised at Lancaster home, parent charged

“This was a heartbreaking and tragic loss for the family of this ten-year-old victim, and everybody who knows about this case including all the officers who have and continue to work on it have been affected by what happened," said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. "Although we are confident in the basic facts of this incident, this is an ongoing investigation. We are working closely with Solicitor Randy Newman and his staff to determine what steps are next for this child and whether charges are appropriate for any others involved in this case regarding the circumstances leading up to and following this incident.”