S.C. school investigating after mother says son with autism was beaten up

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School is investigating after a mother says her son with autism was beaten up at school.
“I could see that he was holding the back of his head. And when he puts his hands down off his head you see blood. His shirt was covered in blood, his hands, his pants,” said Jennifer Green, whose son has autism. "I said, ‘Oh my gosh. What happened?’ And he said he was standing there waiting to get on the bus to get home and someone hit him in the back of the head.”
Two weeks later, she said her son Jonathon was attacked again.
He’s a freshman with autism at Summerville High. She said he’s higher functioning.
“My other son calls me and was like, ‘Mom, you’re going to have to homeschool Jonathon,’" Green said. "I said, ‘What’s going on?’ And he’s like, ‘His face is red. He got beat up.’”
Dorchester School District Two spokesperson Pat Raynor said the school is investigating these claims.
“The student didn’t report this to any adult at the school,” Raynor said.
She added there were also no video cameras where the student said it happened, and he was not able to provide too many details.
“I wanted to cry, like who would do this to somebody," Green said. "Jonathon is quiet. He stays to himself. He doesn’t hurt anybody. It kind of wants to make me tear up, because no parent wants to have their child hurt or bullied.”
Green is now pushing for the school to get more cameras.
“The glow in his face is just gone. He’s not the same kid, and it’s so sad," Green said. “He used to be into school, but now for the past month, maybe a month and a half, even before I knew this was going on, he just did not want to go."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.