Pro-democracy camp looks to have won Hong Kong election

Election winner candidate Kelvin Lam, right, and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, second right, wave to people and thank for their support, outside South Horizons Station in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Pro-democracy candidates won nearly half of the seats in Hong Kong's local elections, according to partial returns Monday, as voters sent a clear signal of support for the anti-government protests that rocked the Chinese territory for more than five months. (Source: AP Photo/Vincent Yu/AP)