Nice weather for early holiday travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with a pleasant afternoon readings not far from 60°. Clear and cold again tonight, overnight temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, with mild afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s, above average for this time of the year. Looking ahead, a few widely-separated showers will be around for the morning and midday hours on Wednesday as a weak cool front moves into the region.
Wednesday will remain mild, with high temperatures holding in the mid 60s. With rain in the forecast and holiday travel spiking on Wednesday, we’ve declared a First Alert.
While roads will be wet for a time Wednesday, the actual amount of rain expected is very small and it should be gone by sunset Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the lower 40s Thursday morning.
Thanksgiving Day looks to be partly cloudy, with highs in the low 60s. Black Friday will be dry with daybreak temperatures in the lower 40s, and afternoon readings near 60°.
Next weekend will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for some scattered rain developing late Saturday into Sunday with highs in the 60s expected both days.
Have a great start to your week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.