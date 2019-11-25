Nice for now, but rain could affect your holiday travel plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How nice is it to see the sun? We will get to enjoy this weather for one more day. That means, if you have travel plans this evening or on Tuesday, you will be just fine. Lows will be in the mid 30s tomorrow morning and highs will reach the low 60s.
Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring a frontal passage. That means we have a chance for showers and a First Alert for the first half of Wednesday (BIG travel day). Here’s the thing… we aren’t looking at a whole lot of rain. The problem is that even a little rain with extra people on the roads isn’t the greatest combination. Thankfully, the second half of the day should bring improvement. Highs will reach the mid 60s.
Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be two good days. There is almost no chance for rain and highs will be in the low 60s. Morning lows will be in the low 40s. Getting back home after the holiday may turn out to be the next issue. Saturday looks good but another front will bring rain on Sunday.
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
