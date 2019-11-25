New arts, career centers proposed as part of Chester Co. Schools’ bond referendum

At the center of talks is cost and taxpayer impact. For example, right now a Chester County homeowner with a $100,000 home wouldn’t see change in taxes in Year 1. Taxes go up about $92 dollars for the year in Year 2. The district currently shows an increase through 2024, but says the increase will depend on the amount of work done each year. Collins says it’s also possible they wouldn’t need to spend the full $116 million.